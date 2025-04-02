Lakshmi Panchami is an auspicious festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is celebrated by Hindus with great devotion. The day of Lakshmi Panchami falls during the first week of the Hindu New Year. Goddess Lakshmi is the Goddess of wealth and prosperity and hence, worshipping the Goddess at the beginning of the year is considered very auspicious. This year, Lakshmi Panchami 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 2. On this day, people observe a fast, worship Goddess Lakshmi at home as well as in the office and seek her blessings for happiness and prosperity. Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Wishes and Images: Share Happy Lakshmi Panchami Greetings, Quotes, SMS and WhatsApp Status Messages With Loved Ones.

Some business houses and traders perform elaborate Puja on the very same day. This day should not be confused with Vasant Panchami which is also known as Shri Panchami but dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of art and knowledge. In this article, let’s know more about the Lakshmi Panchami 2025 date, Lakshmi Panchami 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Date and Time in India: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Worshiping Goddess Laxmi for Prosperity.

Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Date

Lakshmi Panchami 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 2.

Lakshmi Panchami 2025 Timings

Lakshmi Panchami Tithi Begins at 05:02 AM on April 2 and ends at 02:19 AM on April 3.

Lakshmi Panchami Rituals

On the auspicious day of Lakshmi Panchami, devotees wake up early, clean their homes, and set up an altar for Lakshmi Puja.

Offerings such as flowers, sweets, fruits, and grains are made to the Goddess, along with the chanting of Lakshmi mantras and prayers.

Many devotees also observe a Lakshmi Vrat as it is said to brings prosperity and happiness.

Devotees also engage in charity and donations on this day as they are believed to please Goddess Lakshmi.

Devotees break the fast only after the puja and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Panchami Significance

Lakshmi Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Shri Vrata as ‘Shri’ is another name of Goddess Lakshmi. The day of Lakshmi Panchami is important for Hindus, especially the business communities and traders, as they worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and success.

Lakshmi Panchami is a spiritual occasion when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings for financial growth and success. The festival is widely observed in North India, Maharashtra, and some parts of South India, where special pujas and rituals are performed to honour the goddess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).