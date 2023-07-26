PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: 'Steel Market Info' a B2B Publishing and Exhibitions group is bringing India's leading Houseware and Stainless Steel pipe shows to Mumbai, India by jointly organizing 13th Indian Stainless Steel Houseware Show and 6th Indian Stainless Steel Pipe Expo 2023 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai from 18 to 20 August 2023. Spread over 100,000 sq feet, these expos will display modern innovations, new product range, cutting-edge technologies in houseware, stainless steel pipe and allied industries offering a complete business environment for B2B deals, joint ventures, bulk orders, networking and market expansion. For trade visitors, it is a golden opportunity to source Indian and global products under a single roof, enter into business partnerships and equip themselves with trends in this vital sector.

Says RL Choudhary, Founder of Steel Market Info magazine, “These expos offer a platform to Exhibitors to showcase their competitive advantage in terms of product design, features, benefits, brand value and costs in a focused and cost-effective manner as also gain first-hand knowledge of different market segments, trends, consumer preferences and retailer's needs.”

More than 150 Exhibitors from India and abroad will display a wide range of Utensils, Cookware, Kitchenware, Restaurant & Hotelware, Home Appliances, Gift Items, Plasticware, Petware, Melamine, Tableware, Glassware, Bottles, Handles/Lids, Raw Materials, Abrasives, Laser Marking, pipes, machines, accessories, Pipe & Tube, Fittings, Coil, Wire Rod, Sheet, Flat, Furniture, Machinery and equipment, Tube Mill, Color & Designing Sheet and many other products to more than 10,000 buyers from India and 16 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bhutan, Kuwait, Slovakia, Hongkong, Uganda, Ghana, Nepal, USA, Togo, Italy, Thailand, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe. Visitors comprise of institutional buyers, Govt. Dept. (PWD), traders, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, buying houses, importers and merchant exporters, modern trade and supermarkets, stockiest, Contractors, Fabricators, Architects, Builders, plant managers from Chemical, Pharma, Sugar, Dairy and other industries, Corporate buyers, Hospitalities, Hotel & Restaurant etc.

India's largest and the world's ninth largest stainless steel producer JINDAL Stainless Limited is the main sponsor of the show in which big brands like BHALARIA, ANGEL, CSW, MAXFRESH, PRABHA, RASHA, RUDRA, SAGA, TAJ MAHAL, PRESTIGE, HAWKINS, SIGNORAWARE etc. are participating. Show attraction (world record): 5000+ Stainless Steel Houseware and Hotelware products will be showcased by Bhalaria Metal Craft pvt ltd.

MSME & NSIC have also endorsed this unique trade fair by providing subsidy to their members. This show is supported by many national and local Body Trade Associations like All India Stainless Steel Industries Association, Stainless Steel Merchants Association, Metal & Stainless Steel Merchants Association, Stainless Steel Re-Rollers Association, Shree Bhayander Stainless Steel Manufacturers & Traders Association, Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar Stainless Steel Industries Association.

“Steel Market Info”, a quarterly magazine dedicated to the stainless steel industry since 1999, is the only publisher plus show organizer of its kind promoted and managed by an ex-serviceman. Chief editor of the magazine, RL Choudhary, having a 17-year-long illustrious career with the army, has been consistently working for the promotion and growth of the Indian Stainless Industry. With 35000+ readers in India and 11,000+ readers from 150 countries, the magazine is identified as a bridge between manufacturers and traders through its timely information.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.inoxhousewareshow.com or https://www.sspipeexpo.com/

