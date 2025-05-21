VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, safe and sustainable buildings, is celebrating 140 years of achievements and industry-firsts. Since its founding in 1885, Johnson Controls has continuously improved the built environment, delivering the first automatic sprinkler and then the first room thermostat shortly after. Today, Johnson Controls is serving customers throughout the building lifecycle with one of the largest portfolios of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and controls in the world, coupled with a world-class fire protection and smart security portfolio. The company is laser focused on enhancing and protecting essential buildings ranging from data centers to advanced manufacturing to education, hospitals and pharmaceutical labs, creating environments that improve society and help customers run mission-critical operations.

As Johnson Controls celebrates 140 years globally, 2025 also marks 30 years since it began its journey in India, a milestone shaped by innovation, purpose, and people. From pioneering smart building solutions to supporting mission-critical sectors like healthcare, airports, and data centers, Johnson Controls India has grown into a trusted partner for progress. With more than 8,500 employees and a strong network of engineering centers, manufacturing sites, and OpenBlue Innovation Hubs, the company continues to empower India's infrastructure story, building smarter, safer, and more sustainable environments for generations to come.

Johnson Controls continues to innovate with its ever-growing portfolio of more than 8,000 patents and billions of dollars invested in engineering, research and development in recent years. While portions of the business have been around longer, with its Grinnell and York brands celebrating more than 150 years in existence, the company is united in its inventive spirit and end-to-end partnership with customers. From original engineering and design of equipment to installation, service and ultimately replacement and upgrade, Johnson Controls is about trust and deep commitment to customers.

"This year marks a very special milestone for Johnson Controls, our 140th anniversary. And this anniversary is a chance for us to reflect on our journey. We are humbled by and grateful for those who came before us and feel the responsibility to forge ahead, continue solving our customers' problems, and find new and better ways to advance technologies to make a difference," said Johnson Controls CEO Joakim Weidemanis. "It's no doubt the secret to our longstanding success is our talented teams around the world and I thank our employees, customers and partners for their role in helping us reach this exciting milestone. As we celebrate what we've accomplished, we're also excited about the future. We feel like we have just gotten started. We are ready to accelerate our technology-based innovation and continuous improvement together with our customers to keep transforming our industry for the next 140 years."

"As we celebrate 140 years of Johnson Controls globally, we're equally proud of the role India has played in that journey since we established operations here in 1995," said Arun Awasthy, President & Managing Director, Johnson Controls India. "Over the past three decades, India has contributed engineering expertise, innovation, and on-the-ground execution to some of the most complex building solutions across critical sectors. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to shaping a smarter, more sustainable future -- not just for India, but as part of a connected world."

Looking ahead, Johnson Controls has a more simplified portfolio serving customers over the lifecycle of a building. Combined with world-class service teams reaching more than four million customers anywhere and at any time, our customers are saving money, energy and their own time. The portfolio is further enabled by digital by integrating IoT while connecting equipment, harnessing award-winning AI and machine learning, and offering enhanced real-time analytics - making buildings smarter than ever before. Whether it's protection from extreme weather conditions, mitigating rising energy prices or developing the latest technology, Johnson Controls is a trusted partner with global expertise and local presence to serve customers now and in the future.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' 140 years of innovation leadership and its history, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/about-us/our-company/celebrating-140-years.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

