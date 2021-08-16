Lagos [Nigeria], August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 21 people were killed on Sunday when a bus and a truck fell into a broken culvert on a road in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa, according to local police.

The accident occurred on a road near Radabi village in the Gwaram local government area of the state after a bus and an unregistered truck fell into a broken culvert covered with flood water, said Lawan Shiisu, police spokesperson in Jigawa.

Also Read | Embracing The Woman Of Today, Irina Khaimov Is A Beauty Expert Delivering Confidence.

"Today, at about 6 a.m., we received a distress call from Radabi village that an accident occurred on the Gwaram-Basirka road," Shiisu told reporters in a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.

He said 21 of the passengers were confirmed dead by a medical doctor after they were rushed to a local hospital, while one of the passengers survived.

Also Read | DIY & Crafts Leads the Way for Innovation and Skill-Sharing.

Shiisu said the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)