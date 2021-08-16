When it comes to the internet the possibilities are endless. People use different media platforms to explore their interests. In such a world, DIY & Crafts has been leading the way for innovation and skill-sharing with their innovative ideas. It is an online Media platform that provides DIY projects ideas, crafts suggestions, information, inspiration, tips, tricks, hacks and ideas through different videos and other forms of content.

The platform has provided DIY projects ideas, crafts suggestions, information, inspiration, tips, tricks, hacks and ideas through different videos and other forms of content via more than 3000 creators.

DIY & Crafts is based in the United Kingdom and the platform is open to people from all over the globe. With over 360 videos a month and close to a billion views for the same, everyone is well-impressed by the format of the platform.

The idea is to help people know their hidden talents, and get their hands dirty, figuratively and sometimes literally as they learn new skills. You can learn all about unusual things like Metalworking, Woodworking, Woodturning, Concrete Projects, Epoxy Resin and so much more. There is so much to gain and so much to explore.

Another impressive thing about the platform is that every video has clear instructions on safety and process so that even amatures can learn. People can utilise their time in learning skills and improve their quality of life. At the same time, people can also take up the role of a guide and help others.