Business News | 28 Black Energy Drink Is Now Just a Click Away - New Online Store Goes Live in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: After months of anticipation and excitement around its India debut, premium energy drink 28 BLACK - through its partner Indicart Retail Services Private Limited - has officially launched its Indian online store, www.28black.in, making its products available for purchase online to consumers across the country.

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"With an ambitious and young demographic, India is a market full of energy, a perfect match for an energy drink like 28 BLACK," said Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev Beverages India Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive importer of 28 BLACK in India. "We couldn't be more excited to finally bring 28 BLACK to the Indian consumers. I am convinced that Indians will love the unique taste and brand lifestyle that defines 28 BLACK."

Already available in 26 countries, 28 BLACK introduces its signature Acai and bestselling Gummibar flavours wrapped in the brand's distinctive black-and-gold design that sets the brand apart in the international energy drink landscape. The brand has also been recognized for its excellence in design, frequently receiving the Red Dot Design Award for brand and communication design.

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The launch of 28black.in provides a seamless and convenient shopping experience for consumers to explore the 28 BLACK range and have their favourite energy drinks delivered directly to their door. The online store features detailed product information, high-quality imagery, and secure online payment options.

Starting today, Indian consumers can purchase the following 28 BLACK flavours:

- 28 BLACK Acai - A smooth, fresh and fruity flavour of acai berries, delivering a refreshing taste that feels lighter and more refined than conventional energy drinks.

- 28 BLACK Gummibar - A playful yet polished classic energy drink taste with a flavour reminiscent of German Gummy Bears offering a rich and refreshing experience.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, 28 BLACK is actively seeking partnerships with retailers across India to expand its distribution network. The company is open to forming strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes, clubs, and other retail establishments that cater to consumers who seek energy and lifestyle.

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