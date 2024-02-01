Mediawire

New Delhi [India], February 1: The CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2024, now in its 31st edition, has continued its triumphant run with an exceptional response from all stakeholders. Held at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the expo, organized by the apex body of the real estate industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), CREDAI-MCHI, was held from January 26th to 28th, 2024.

The expo successfully concluded, attracting 24,716 genuine customers and booking over 185 properties ranging from Rs. 60 lakhs to Rs. 10 crore during the three days. The event showcased groundbreaking initiatives and innovative concepts, aligning with CREDAI-MCHI's commitment to "Housing for all," aiming to enhance accessibility, affordability, and streamlining industry processes. CREDAI-MCHI in a joint endeavour with the Department of Registration and Stamp promoted gov-ernment's recently launched Anytime Anywhere e-registration services and more than 155 property documents were e-registered during the Property Expo

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder, Raghav Builders & Developers, expressed satisfac-tion with the remarkable customer turnout. The expo, being a significant event for homebuyers, developers, and other stakeholders in the real estate market, provid-ed an extensive opportunity for interaction and collaboration. He emphasized the benefits that drew customers to their projects, such as a central location, fully furnished flats featuring a Pooja room, and the appeal of ready-to-shift homes. Additionally, the innovative rent scheme, where Raghav Builders & Developers would cover the rent until possession, was well-received.

Jayesh Chauhan, CMD, Solidago Group highlighted the substantial footfall at their stall during the 31st CREDAI-MCHI property expo. He noted the presence of genuine customers and serious homebuyers throughout the event. Despite having several redevelopment projects, Chauhan observed a high level of interest from homebuy-ers, emphasizing that customers appeared less skeptical about such projects.

Chauhan added, that the expo' has a significant role in shifting the focus of home-buyers towards acquiring a good home or property, especially considering the ben-efits offered throughout the expo. It has emerged as a comprehensive platform for customers to explore, compare, and select the most suitable property from a vari-ety of projects.

Ashok Kumar Mandal, one of the walk-in customer and visitor, expressed his views, "I had an incredible experience at the expo and thoroughly enjoyed every moment. The event was splendid, and I believe others must have found it equally beneficial. Thank you for organizing such a fantastic expo where so many options are available on a common ground. It simplifies the decision-making for home buy-ers by comparing and analyzing the deals and projects at one go. Most importantly, the range was humungous from affordable housing to premium and uber luxury pro-jects."

Rajesh Baikar, a Chartered Accountant and home buyer who booked his home at the 31st CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo, said, "The property expo has been an intri-guing experience, offering a comprehensive view of numerous builders and pro-jects. The expo has developers and projects from all across Mumbai, making it convenient and enjoyable to explore all projects. The Enclave project by Raghav Developers, offering premium 2 to 3 BHK homes with modern amenities, signals a positive transformation in Kurla, especially with the connection to the new Atal Setu. This initiative is elevating Kurla's status and reflects the promising growth of the area. Very happy to book a home with the Raghav Group along with the bene-fits provided by the CREDAI-MCHI property expo."

100 developers including reputed names such as Piramal Realty, Adani Realty, L&T Realty, Rustomjee Ajmera, Raghav Group, Dosti Realty actively participated and showcased over 1000 residential and commercial properties. Additionally, the expo partnered with 12 major banks and housing finance companies presenting more than 25 home loan options to prospective buyers. Amongst the key players were, HDFC Bank, SBI Home Loans and Tata Capital.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shaha-pur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CRED-AI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on hous-ing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and ad-vances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

