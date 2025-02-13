VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: The 33rd International Lecture Series on Veda & World Peace brought together renowned scholars, policymakers, and thought leaders to explore the profound impact of Vedic wisdom on global harmony, education, and human consciousness. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Tony Nader, the global successor of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a distinguished neuroscientist (Harvard & MIT), and a leading authority on Transcendental Meditation. Dr. Nader, who advises non-profit organizations in over 100 countries, emphasized the scientific and spiritual dimensions of Vedic knowledge in modern education, health, and research. On this occasion, he also unveiled his latest book, Consciousness is All There Is, offering profound insights into the nature of consciousness as the foundation of existence.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Akshita Bahuguna, Founder of FutureIcons Foundation, setting the stage for a thought-provoking discourse on the timeless relevance of Vedic teachings. Among the distinguished speakers was Dr. Bal Mukund Pandey, National Organizing Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, New Delhi, who underscored the historical significance of the Vedas in shaping civilization. Adding an international perspective, Raja Luis Alvarez, PhD, International President of Maharishi Universities and Director of Transcendental Meditation, shared insights into the global impact of Vedic knowledge and meditation in modern times.

The gathering also featured addresses by Shri Jagannath Sarkar (MP, West Bengal), Prof. Dhananjay Joshi (VC, Delhi Teachers University), Prof. Ram (VC, UPES University), Shri Ashok Kumar (Ex-DGP, Uttarakhand), and Swami Ashish (Joshi Math). Additionally, the presence of esteemed figures such as Shri Devi Prasad Tripathi (Ex-VC, Uttarakhand Sanskrit University), Dr. Stefen John (Agriculture Scientist).

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Rajesh Naithani, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, speakers, and attendees for their invaluable contributions. The conference, subtly enriched by the ongoing efforts of organizations dedicated to preserving and promoting Vedic wisdom, served as a testament to the enduring power of ancient knowledge in shaping a peaceful and enlightened world.

