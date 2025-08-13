BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: 360 ONE WAM, one of India's leading wealth and asset management firms, announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar as Co-Head of Business, Client Relations. He will be joining the 360 ONE Wealth leadership team and will focus on sales for West and East India, as well as the US markets, for the 360 ONE Wealth ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client segment.

Also Read | US Designating BLA and Majeed Brigade As Foreign Terrorist Organisation Limits China's Ability, Exposes Pakistan's Double Standards: Top Expert.

Rajesh brings over 23 years of experience in financial services, with more than two decades in private banking across domestic and international markets. He joins 360 ONE Wealth from ASK Private Wealth. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Kotak Private, where he managed client relationships across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Yatin Shah, Co-Founder, 360 ONE and CEO, 360 ONE Wealth, said, "At 360 ONE, we have consistently attracted top-tier talent from across the industry. Over the past 12 months, we have welcomed over 250 accomplished professionals across key functions and geographies. We are very excited about Rajesh joining our Wealth leadership team. Rajesh's deep domain knowledge, client-first approach, and leadership experience further strengthen our capabilities as we continue our purpose of managing, optimising, and creating wealth for our clients."

Also Read | AFC Bournemouth Sign France Defender Bafode Diakite From Lille LOSC Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

Rajesh Nambiar said, "I am excited to join a firm with an entrepreneurial culture that is truly client-centric and forward-looking. The team at 360 ONE is united by a shared purpose of delivering the highest quality of advice, service, and solutions. With wealth creation accelerating across India, we are uniquely positioned to partner with clients meaningfully. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth and innovation at 360 ONE."

An MBA gold-medallist from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai, Rajesh also holds a Certificate in Investment Strategy from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)