In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Food Safety Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district seized 6,000 litres of suspected adulterated mustard oil and over 400 litres of expired oil during a special drive on Friday. The raid was conducted under the leadership of Food Inspector Dr Ankita Yadav at a firm operating in the UPSIDC industrial area in Kursi. Officials grew suspicious of the quality of ‘Gopichand Mustard Oil’ brand during inspection and immediately confiscated the stock. Additionally, around 420 litres of expired mustard oil were found stored despite crossing its expiry date and were destroyed on the spot under the Food Safety Act. Separate inspections were also carried out at grocery shops in Belhara, where coloured food items were discarded. Samples of the seized oil have been sent for laboratory testing, and legal action will follow based on the report. Sabarkantha: Fake Milk Factory Using Detergent, Urea Busted After 5 Years; INR 71 Lakh Worth Material Seized.

6,000 Litres of Suspected Adulterated Mustard Oil Seized in UP’s Barabanki

In UP's Barabanki, 6000 litres of adulterated mustard oil and over 400 litres of expired oil was seized by the food department. pic.twitter.com/a7bQuFJvKF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

