New Delhi [India], February 4: ENORD Pvt. Ltd. marked Drone Day and its five-year milestone with a strategic conclave bringing together senior defence veterans, industry leaders, and academicians. The event focused on strengthening India's unmanned aerial systems ecosystem through indigenous development, training, simulation, and responsible autonomy.

In his address, Mr. Muhammad Anas, Founder & CEO, reflected on ENORD's journey from concept to capability, emphasising training-first platforms, operational relevance, regulatory compliance, and mission-aligned innovation tailored to defence requirements.

The first panel discussion on training and readiness highlighted the importance of structured UAV training frameworks and simulation-led learning to ensure safe, scalable, and compliant operations, supported by collaboration between industry, academia, and skill institutions.

ENORD showcased key indigenous systems including the XRD Simulator, Altitude autonomy stack, EDIY training kit, HAVOC FPV Drone, and Inspector X ISR platform, demonstrating a focus on operational preparedness rather than standalone technology demonstrations.

A second panel examined the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomy in defence systems while retaining meaningful human control. Discussions centred on ethics, accountability, and command responsibility in AI-enabled military applications.

The programme concluded with employee recognition for professional excellence, followed by closing reflections from the leadership on sustainable growth, ethical governance, and ENORD's continued commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence-aligned innovation.

