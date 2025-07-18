BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 18: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, announced the India findings of its 10th annual Future Health Index (FHI) 2025 report. The findings point to a growing majority of healthcare professionals viewing artificial intelligence (AI) as a vital tool in the delivery of better patient care even as India faces rising healthcare demand and persistent workforce shortages.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Infrastructure Projects Worth INR 7,200 Crore, Says Bihar's Growth Vital for Viksit Bharat (Watch Videos).

According to the India findings of the Philips Future Health Index (FHI) 2025, 76% of Indian healthcare professionals (HCPs) are optimistic that AI can help improve patient outcomes - a clear sign of the increasing trust in digital transformation as a driver of quality healthcare. This year, the Future Health Index, one of the world's largest recurring healthcare research initiatives, captures insights from over 1,900 healthcare professionals and 16,000 patients across 16 countries.

The India report draws insights from healthcare professionals across public and private sectors. The data highlights how AI is increasingly being perceived not merely as a tool for efficiency, but also to expand access, improve clinical quality, and reduce professional fatigue.

Also Read | Portugal Forward Diogo Jota Inducted Into Wolves' Hall of Fame.

Commenting on the India findings, Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "India stands at a pivotal moment in healthcare transformation. What we're seeing today is a growing trust in AI not just as a tool for efficiency but as a catalyst for better clinical outcomes, broader access, and more empowered healthcare professionals. The findings from this year's Future Health Index India report reaffirm what we've long believed - that technology, when applied with purpose, can bridge the gap between capability and capacity. It is encouraging to see patients' readiness to embrace this transformation, and belief from over 80% Indian Healthcare professionals that AI could save lives by enabling early interventions. This trust is essential to scale up the use of AI and other relevant technology interventions to provide better care for more people."

Key findings from FHI 2025 India report:

Empowering the Healthcare Workforce

With 75% of respondents saying AI-supported training is helpful for less experienced staff, especially in underserved areas, the opportunity to build a future-ready workforce is clear. Indian healthcare professionals view AI as a catalyst for clinical learning, skill-building, and co-developing solutions tailored to real-world healthcare challenges.

* 78% believe AI can ensure greater consistency in patient examinations, which could help address the issue of standardising care.

* 87% believe AI can improve access to clinical research

* 72% say AI can enable accurate and timely interventions

While over half (56%) of HCPS in India are already contributing to AI development within their organizations, only four in ten feel these tools align with their day-to-day clinical needs, underscoring the need for more inclusive, hands-on collaboration in shaping technology that delivers meaningful impact.

Optimising Care Every Step of the Way

From triage to time-saving automation,76% of Indian healthcare professionals believe AI can direct patients to the appropriate care setting, enhancing access while enhancing limited healthcare resources.

* 78% believe AI can help reduce patients' wait times* 60% say it can increase face-to-face time with patients* 80% see AI as a way to automate repetitive tasks, which will help reduce administrative burden* 65% believe AI can shorten procedure times

Caution meets optimism: Addressing key limitations

While the outlook is optimistic, several critical gaps must be bridged to realise the full potential of AI in Indian healthcare:

* 45% of HCPs want clear guidelines on AI usage and its limitations.* 44% seek greater clarity on legal liability when using AI in patient care.* 31% are looking for reassurance about data security.* In addition, 67% express concern that data bias in AI tools could widen healthcare disparities.

As the nation advances on its digital health journey, with the right partnerships and policies in place, India is well-positioned to lead the way in demonstrating how technology and trust can together shape a healthier, more equitable future.

For more information, download the full FHI 2025 India Report here.

Here's the news Center link:

https://www.philips.co.in/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/about/news/press/2025/20250717-76-percentage-of-indian-healthcare-professionals-are-optimistic-that-ai-can-improve-patient-outcomes-philips-future-health-index-2025.html.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)