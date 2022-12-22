New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/ATK): A galaxy of national and international footballers will converge on Kolkata on 19th-February-2023 Sunday to unveil the first-of-its-kind Veteran Super League 2023, which will be organized by Valdona Sports Media and Entertainment Private Limited to honour the spirit of veteran footballers.

The announcement of the Veteran Super League 2023 will be made at a press conference in Kolkata on 19th-FEBRUARY-2023 Sunday in the presence of veteran football players, sponsors, and team franchises by Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today, chairman and managing director, Valdona Sports Media & Entertainment Private Limited.

Football being famous but never fully promoted in the country brings about the announcement to establish this first-of-its-kind Veteran Football League that aims to promote the sport of football along with its development within our entire country.

The football league, commencing from August 12, 2023, to August 22, 2023, in Kolkata, will have a total of 40 matches among 16 franchises. About 12 franchise teams from India are Falcon F.C Delhi, Mumbai City F.C, Kolkata Tiger F.C, Bangalore F.C, Kerala Blaster F.C, Chennai F.C, Goa F.C, King XI Punjab F.C, North East F.C, Uttrakhand F.C, Hyderabad F.C, Uttar Pradesh F.C respectively. There are four franchise teams from Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The press conference will be attended by Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today, former dynamic footballer, M/s.:- Valdona Sports Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Syed Rahim Nabi, an international footballer and brand ambassador of the Veteran Super League 2023, and former footballers.:- Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D'Cunha, Deepankar Roy, Saathi Duley, Asim Biswas, Manoj Choudhary, Director of Real Sports Association, and SHAHRUKH KHAN (IBRAHIM QADRI) & ARYAN KHAN (GUFRAN ROOMI) Look Likes as (DANCE PERFORMANCE) are coming for the said event and Anand Jain, event manager & event management by.:- aashirwaad events.

"The first edition of Veterans Super League 2023 will be held in Kolkata starting from August 12, 2023, to August 22, 2023," said Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today and Chairman & Managing Director Or Co-Founder/Organizer of M/s.:- Valdona Sports Media and Entertainment Private Limited. "The football league is specially designed to bring a revolution for football veterans, and it is going to be an opportunity for the Indian sports enthusiasts to watch their favorite players on the field."

According to Danish Parvez Khan, the tournament is going to get an overwhelming response from sports lovers across India, and this will provide a golden opportunity for the sponsors and investors to join the Veteran Super League 2023 to promote their brands and products and would get the visibility, promotion and brand awareness.

Let's be a part of this fabulous opportunity.

