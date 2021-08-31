Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): A S Agri and Aqua, the leading agriculture technology company and pioneer of Hi-Tech soil-based vertical farming under polyhouse in India, has been awarded as India's Most Admirable Brand by the Brand Story, with the company Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Prashant Zade being recognized and awarded as India's Top Mind at the same event.

Journey of A S Agri and Aqua

Also Read | Realme Hikes Prices of Select Smartphones By Up To Rs 1,500.

Increasing population, rapid urbanization, and evolving food choices and demands put significant pressure on our land resources and food supplies. There has been a considerable decline in the availability of fertile and arable land for agriculture, and changing weather patterns only add to the pressure.

Sensing the long-term risks to India's agricultural sector, A S Agri and Aqua has introduced and pioneered the Hi-Tech Soil Based Vertical Farming under Polyhouse Technology in India. Established in 2018, A S Agri and Aqua LLP is led by competent and dedicated professionals from different industrial backgrounds who have banded together with one mission - to transform India's agricultural sector with innovative practices and ensure a sustainable and economically independent life for the Indian farmer. Headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, the company has expanded its footprint across the country and has built a presence in countries like UAE, Qatar, UK, Oman, and Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 47-Year-Old Woman Dies After Acid Attack, Husband Arrested.

Revolutionary Soil-Based Vertical Farming

While hydroponic and aquaponic vertical farming is already present in the country, A S Agri and Aqua is the pioneering force behind Hi-Tech Soil Based Vertical Farming under Polyhouse in India. This new-age technique offers a high yield in terms of quality and quantity while requiring 85% less labour, 85% less water, and 99% less land. Moreover, it allows year-round cultivation; offers 100 times higher yield per acre and reduce the risks posed by pests and changing weather patterns to a large degree.

Apart from Soil-based Vertical Farming, A S Agri and Aqua also offers turnkey solutions in sectors like Aquaculture & Fish Farming, Turmeric Trading, Healthcare and Food Supplements (Vishwaayu), Rural Digital Connectivity (E-Village app), and other allied developmental projects.

Awards and Recognition

A S Agri and Aqua has been relentless in its pursuit to transform India's technologically stagnant agricultural ecosystem into a prosperous and sustainable sector. These efforts have not gone unnoticed and unappreciated and have earned them numerous accolades for their innovative approach and continued commitment to helping farmers build a self-sufficient lifestyle. Among the numerous awards won by Dr. Zade and A S Agri and Aqua LLP, the noteworthy ones include the

- Business Leader of the Year Award for Best Innovative & Environment Management Practices at World Leadership Congress (India) in 2021,- India's Top Mind and India's Most Admirable Brand Award by The Brand Story in 2021,

- World Icon Award in Sri Lanka in 2019,

- Product Innovation Award by the Dubai Entrepreneur Forum for Agriculture and Aquaculture in 2019,

- The Innovation Agriculture by Amhi Parivar Ajman India Group in 2019.

The contributions made by A S Agri and Aqua to the agriculture sector in India have been immense. Offering a viable solution to increasing food demands, A S Agri and Aqua leads by example and is unwavering in its commitment to serve the agricultural sector, empower Indian farmers, and reduce the farm-to-fork gap for urban centres.

Contact Details:

Website - www.asagriaqua.com

Number - 9819291111

Address- KEROM, Plot No. A/112, Next To State Bank Of India, Near Toyota Showroom, 22 NO. Circle, Wagle Estate, Thane (W), Maharashtra 400604.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)