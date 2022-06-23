New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI/SRV): On the 19th of June 2022, AB Bansal Music productions had the Grand Launch of their new music album,at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai.

The event was graced with known celebrities Asim Riyaz, Sandeepa Dharr, Kinshuk Vaidya, Prachi Bansal, Shyna Sunsara, Pashav Nanda, Salman Yusuf, Ginni Kapoor, Abhishek Nigam and Sanna Khan.

AB Bansal Music productions unveiled 1 song "AB KISE BARBAD KAROGI" from the upcoming album, and gave us a glimpse of another 3 to come. The highlight of the evening was the presence of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Sandeepa Dharr. This song is a tale of revenge, deceit and has been shot in Mumbai.

Of the four songs in the album, two were shot in Mumbai and two were shot in New Delhi.

According to the producer Abhey Bansal, "The special thing about this song is that this song reflects the mindset and party culture of today's youth. Its lyrics are also written very effectively. A story of love and deceit, shot in a mesmerizing manner."

The song is sung by Altamash Faridi, who has also earlier sung songs for movies like Housefull 4, Bajirao Mastani and Rizwan The music for the song has been given by Asif Faridi and the Lyrics have been beautifully penned down by Tanveer Ghazi. The picturization of the song and the music video is extremely well made and clearly defines a love story with a twist.

The other three songs are titled Pagal, Banke Bihari and Burqa. Shri Abhey Bansal told us that "Banke" is the closest to his heart because he is a firm believer of Lord Krishna. As a business man Shri Bansal has had a long journey, but as a music lover he wants to grow the music industry in India.

The philosophy of "AB MUSIC" is to create employment to maximum artists who have been affected by the pandemic, The producer Abhey Bansal, said that in the song Banke Bihari, he is not only the producer but has also acted in it and faced the camera, with a hope that people appreciate all the hard work he and his team have put into the entire production. Shri Abhey Bansal also mentioned to us that

We were informed that the song will be released on YouTube on the AB Bansal channel so everyone worldwide can listen to the songs and enjoy them. AB Production also plans to make web series as their next step in the industry. As the world is emerging to normalcy from the Covid pandemic, Shri Abhey Bansal the Owner and brain behind "AB group of companies" realized that quality in the Bollywood industry has dropped and there is scope to raise the bar, so that the industry can rise to the same standards as it was before. He also noticed that people going to the theatres has dropped sharply and Home Entertainment is now a way of life.

Almost everything is now being streamed to your home via OTT channels, and music is predominantly being streamed via YouTube, Spotify, Hungama and many other apps. The days of people saving music on their phones or on external devices is also passed.

With all this in mind Abhey Bansal and Sarthak Bansal (Director of AB Bansal Group)with a talented team of his company AB Productions made up of Co-producer Shayna Sunsara, Creative Producer- Shaikh Sajid Ali, Video Director Akshay K Agarwal, D.O.P Shivam Singh and many more talented artists went ahead to create a heart touching music album with the best music composer Asif Faridi, lyricist Tanveer Ghazi actors Asim Riaz, Sandeepa Dhar and talented singer Altamash Faridi.

