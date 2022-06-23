The final ODI of the five-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) will be held on 24 June 2022 (Friday) in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 02:30 PM. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri-Lanka vs Australia fifth ODI match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Travis Head Injured: Australian Batter Ruled Out of Fifth ODI Against Sri Lanka Due to Hamstring Injury; Under Doubt for 1st Test.

Sri Lanka ended the 30-year-long wait of winning an ODI series against Australia at home after defeating the visitors in the fourth ODI on Tuesday by a narrow margin of four runs to take a 3-1 lead. Charith Asalanka's Century at middle got the hosts to a decent total of 258 runs, though not enough against the mighty opponents like Aussies. Australia, while chasing, looked fine early on with David Warner on the crease. The rest batters couldn't do much as the Sri-Lankan bowlers like Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne showed up at the right time following youngster Dunith Wellalage's fearless spin, to demolish the whole Australian side, seizing the match in a last-over thriller.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) can be taken as Wicket-keeper

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nissanka (SL), David Warner (AUS), Charith Asalanka (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mathhew Kuhnemann (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Chamika Karunaratne (SL) could form the bowling attack

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), David Warner (AUS), Charith Asalanka (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL),Mathhew Kuhnemann (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Chamika Karunaratne (SL).

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as, Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).