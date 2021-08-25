New Delhi [India[, August 25 (ANI/SRV Media): A B MOTTOS EV a company located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh launched its media campaign on Saturday 21st August in Delhi. The launch was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities like Actress Elakshi Gupta (Tanhaji Fame), Kaajal Vashisht (Rowdy Rathod, 3G, Gulabi), Actor Kuljeet Singh who has appeared in Breath on Amazon Prime, TVF Aspirants, and Harish Arora, a Producer-Director. Additionally, the event was also attended by many more A-Listers.

Further, the company has also contracted Singer Shibani Kashyap & actor Mahesh Thakur to be a part of their digital and print campaign.

AB Motoss has sales offices in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Dehradun, Lucknow, and Jaipur and is aiming to have a countrywide dealership network. In the coming future, they are also focusing on exports of their vehicles to the Middle East and Africa. Currently, the company produces electric scooters, motorbikes, electric rickshaws, bicycles and plans to start with electric cars in the near future

The team behind AB Motoss comprises of

1)Abhey Bansal - The CMD of AB Motoss

2)Sumit Gautam - The Company CEO

3)Deep Khosla - The COO

4)Sarthak Bansal - Director

The vehicles produced by AB Motoss EVs are loaded with features that are high in quality and the company claims to lay special emphasis on customer satisfaction. AB Motoss also plans to partner with various banks and financial institutions and will be offering attractive finance and insurance schemes.

While producing the Electric Vehicles the company will be using the latest Li-Ion batteries which are highly reliable. The Li-Ion Batteries also are fast charging and enable EVs to go longer distances. In addition, the vehicles will have advanced features like GPS tracking, cruise control, reverse gear, USB Charging, Keyless operation, Dual Disk Brakes, Child Lock, and a recently introduced feature of emergency backup power.

For more about the company, visit AB Motoss EV

