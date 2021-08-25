OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods Colour Variant will be made available for sale tomorrow in India. This piece of information has been confirmed by OnePlus via the official India website. OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India last month with several upgrades over its predecessor. The device is currently available in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra shades. The company had announced that the Go Green Woods Colour will go on sale in August but did not revealed the exact date . The sale will commence tomorrow at 12 noon via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 off with HDFC Bank credit cards & EMI transactions and up to 6 months NCE. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Now Available for Open Sale via Amazon India & Official Website, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 Go Green Woods (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The Nord 2 phone gets a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter with a Sony IMX615 sensor.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. The smartphone gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.

