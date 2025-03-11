VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: It is with great excitement that we share the news that Abhasa, a luxury rehabilitation center focusing on addiction recovery, has recently implemented new wellness and rehabilitation program specifically designed for cannabis addiction therapy. With growing concern over cannabis dependency particularly in young adults, Abhasa's programs offer a holistic approach integrated with modern science to aid in recovery.

The use of cannabis is traced to be the highest among people under 30, and this age group is statistically in more danger of becoming dependent on it. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states, that 9% of all users become dependent, and it is even more for teenagers. Abhasa's Cannabis Addiction Program is designed with a 21-day detox phase as the first step for clients to begin their journey of separation from dependence.

The detox phase is only the starting step in the recovery process at Abhasa. After that, patients attend 63 days of neuroplasticity therapy, which is aimed at changing unhealthy emotions and thoughts by focusing on brain circuitry. This kind of care is important for people who want lasting recovery from addiction, and they need to consider all aspects of complete rehabilitation.

"Recovery from cannabis addiction has its own special requirements," explains Gayathri Arvind, Founder & Managing Director, "which is why Abhasa takes a unique approach. At our center, the patients undergo detox, neuroplasticity and systematised rewiring process. These modalities enable our clients to discover their best version."

The center has a 78 percent success in sobriety among clients who finish the entire recovery program. The Addiction Treatment at Abhasa Rehab Center combines luxurious accommodations within a beautifully located, calm, healing environment with top-quality medical care.

