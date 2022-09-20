Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Filmmaker Abhinay Deo known for cult films like 'Delhi Belly', 'Force 2' and 'Blackmail', has partnered with entrepreneur Neeta Shah to produce multiple films and web shows together under their banner RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

Be it 'Delhi Belly' that started the dark comedy trend or the Indian adaptation of '24' starring Anil Kapoor that went on to pave the way for the 'limited series' format in India via OTT Platforms, Abhinay is known for making content that has always been way ahead of its time.

Also Read | China Creates New Wild Arctic Wolf Using Cloning; 'Maya' Becomes World's First Cloned White Wolf (See Pics).

Continuing this trend, Abhinay, along with Neeta, aims to bring diverse "never seen before" content, which will again be clutter-breaking and the first of its kind in India.

The banner's first web series, "GamerLog", was recently announced with International Studio Lionsgate, which revolves around the world of Gaming as E-sports.

Also Read | IND W vs ENG W 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs England Cricket Match in Canterbury.

The company has developed content in various genres ranging from Dark Comedy, Thrillers, Political Drama, Action Heist, Sitcom, Dramedy, Espionage and Rom-Com - to be announced soon.

Says Abhinay about his vision for the company, "This is a wonderful time to make content that is experimental in nature, yet entertaining and more real and relatable to the larger base of people. Our endeavour is to find stories that are rooted in our country yet relatable to the global audiences."

Says Neeta, "Abhinay and I have developed multiple scripts for both films and series of various genres. We aim to bring subjects that have not been explored yet and are pertinent in today's time. We already have some good studios on board as our partners. While 2 of our projects will go on the floor early next year, we plan to announce a few more very soon."

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)