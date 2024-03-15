PNN

New Delhi [India], March 15: Renowned contemporary Indian artist Rameshwar Broota's latest solo exhibition has mesmerized art enthusiasts with its profound abstraction and mastery of chiaroscuro, now set to make waves on an international platform. The exhibition, held at the Triveni Kala Sangam Cultural Centre in Delhi from the 29th of January to the 15th of February, showcased a suite of recent canvases and sculptures, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in Broota's ethereal world of art.

Also Read | March 2024 Events Calendar: Holy Week, Nowruz and Holi - Full List of Major Festivals & Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Hosted at the Shridharani Art Gallery within the cultural center, the exhibition offered a unique blend of intellectual discourse and aesthetic appreciation, drawing notable collectors and art connoisseurs alike.

At the core of Broota's artistic exploration lies his distinctive chiaroscuro style, marked by meticulous precision and expressive variations. Utilizing a blade against layers of paint, Broota orchestrates a symphony of shadows and light, engaging viewers in a contemplative dialogue with each composition.

Also Read | ‘Stand With Our Friends in India’: Singapore Envoy Simon Wong Enjoys Breakfast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Reopened After Blast (See Pics).

Among the exhibition's highlights was Broota's innovative exploration of perspectives through his layering technique involving objects in resin, showcasing the artist's technical finesse and unravelling layers of meaning within each artwork.

The acquisition of a captivating piece from Broota's exhibition by collectors Abeer Vivek Abrol and Aashna Vivek Abrol underscores the profound impact of the artist's work. Enchanted by the evocative narratives and poetic expressions, the collectors, along with their father, found themselves drawn into Broota's artistic world.

Now, the spotlight shifts to an international stage as Broota's masterpiece, alongside the entire exhibition event, is set to be presented at FRIEZE London. Scheduled to open its doors on the 9th of October with an opening reception, the event will be on view till the 13th of October 2024 in Regents Park, London, UK.

As the exhibition continues to captivate audiences, it stands as a testament to Broota's enduring influence on the contemporary Indian art scene, inviting all art enthusiasts to embark on a journey through the shadows guided by the masterful hand of Rameshwar Broota.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)