New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Absolut Glassware announces a three-year partnership with Sunburn -- Asia's Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival to create thought-provoking, energetic new experiences for the youth. As presenting sponsor, Absolut Glassware will add to the spirit of the world-famous music festival, happening in Vagator, Goa this year, from December 28th to 30th. Absolut Glassware will also mark its presence at lively Sunburn Arenas -- large-scale events featuring top international artists organized in major cities across the country throughout the year.

Absolut Glassware aims to create safe, open, welcoming and unbiased spaces for its community. At its core lies the belief that bringing people from all walks of life closer can empower simple ideas of love, unity and togetherness. With such an iconic partnership with Sunburn that makes the brand more culturally relevant, Absolut Glassware offers compelling experiences for melophiles across the country. At the music festival in Goa, the audience can look forward to colorful Engagement and Recharge Zones that will provide sensorial access to the Absolut world. Guests can catch the artists perform their best tunes at The Signature Absolut Glassware Stage. People also get a chance to take a piece of the event experience back home in the form of Absolut Glassware Collectibles. For patrons at home, The Absolut Glassware Squad--featuring four influencers--will bring exclusive insights from India's biggest music festival of the year.

Commenting on the association, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Sunburn is one of the biggest, most-awaited music festivals of the year and we are thrilled to be a part of it. We, at Absolut, have a legacy of adding meaning to pop culture, encouraging individuals to express themselves better and we aim to innovate, experiment and scale-up our offerings each year to provide consumers a world-class immersive experience that goes beyond our products."

Sunburn Goa will see a line-up of music artists such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Red Axes, Nicky Romero, Afrojack, Morten and Lost Frequencies, among others. In addition to the three-day music festival in Goa, Sunburn Arenas organized in various cities cater to EDM enthusiasts in the country; Alan Walker is scheduled to perform in Kolkata, Chandigarh and Indore in February 2023, and Martin Garrix in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai in March 2023.

