New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The joint annual special forces exercise 'Khanjar' between India and Kyrgyzstan, which was scheduled from February 4 to February 17, commenced on Wednesday in Missamari, Assam.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, was represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), and the Kyrgyzstan contingent, also comprising equal strength, is represented by the ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade.

The statement also mentioned that the aim of the exercise is to exchange best practices and experiences in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in urban and mountainous terrain.

The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft, as mentioned by the Ministry of Defence.

Exercise KHANJAR will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns about international terrorism and extremism, the statement added.

The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan towards fostering peace, stability and security in the region.

