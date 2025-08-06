PRNewswire

Makati City [Philippines], August 6: ACEN, the listed renewable energy platform of the Ayala Group, continues to demonstrate ESG leadership, securing recognition from two of the world's leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies: FTSE Russell and MSCI. These recognitions reflect ACEN's ongoing commitment to embed sustainability at the heart of its strategy, anchored on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sound corporate governance.

ACEN has once again retained its place in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third year in a row, underscoring the company's consistent performance in implementing best-in-class ESG practices.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

ACEN joins fellow Ayala companies in the 2025 FTSE4Good list--Ayala Corporation (since 2016), Globe and Ayala Land (since 2015), and BPI (since 2020)--reaffirming the Ayala Group's long-standing commitment to global sustainability standards.

In 2025, ACEN also received a rating of A (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, recognizing the company's improved management of financially material sustainability risks and opportunities, especially within the energy sector.

MSCI ESG Ratings evaluate a company's exposure to ESG risks and how well it manages them relative to industry peers. Ratings range from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), using a rules-based methodology to identify ESG leaders within each sector.

At ACEN, sustainability is more than a responsibility, it's a strategic lever for growth. The company believes that sustainability delivers real business outcomes, driving performance across its operations and partnerships.

Jonathan Back, ACEN Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, said: "ESG is embedded in how we invest, operate and grow. These upgraded ratings reflect the strength of our decarbonization strategy and our ability to manage sustainability risks while creating long-term value. As we expand across the region, ESG remains central to building capital efficiency, investor confidence and resilient growth."

About ACEN

ACEN (PSE:ACEN), the Ayala group's listed energy platform, is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy platforms in Asia Pacific, with the Philippines as its core and largest market. It also has a significant presence in Australia, Vietnam, India, and Lao PDR, along with strategic investments in Indonesia and other markets. The company currently has ~7 GW of attributable renewable energy capacity spanning operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

As a developer, builder, and operator, ACEN leverages its agility and collaborative approach to accelerate the energy transition. Committed to unlocking access to clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy, the company is on track to achieve 100% renewable energy generation by 2025 and reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050--turning bold ambitions into real impact for businesses, communities, and indigenous groups.

www.acenrenewables.com

