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Agency News Agency News Business News | Adani Energy Solutions Reports 32% Growth in Annual PAT to Rs 2,393 Crore Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) concluded the 2026 fiscal year and its fourth quarter with a robust pipeline of orders as its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 32 per cent to Rs 2,393 crore in FY26.

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) concluded the 2026 fiscal year and its fourth quarter with a robust pipeline of orders as its profit after tax (PAT) rose by 32 per cent to Rs 2,393 crore in FY26.

The company also achieved its highest-ever annual EBITDA of Rs 8,726 crore during the fiscal year, marking a 13 per cent year-on-year increase. According to a media release from Adani Energy Solutions, the total income grew 15.9 per cent to reach an all-time high of Rs 28,325 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement income.

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Operational highlights for the year included the commissioning of the advanced VSC-based HVDC project in Mumbai, which is the world's first compact HVDC project. AESL also became the first player in India to install one crore smart meters, a milestone that significantly altered the pace of digital transformation in power distribution. The total capital expenditure for the fiscal year increased to Rs 14,232 crore, compared to Rs 11,444 crore in the previous year.

"We are pleased to have delivered robust performance in FY26, underpinned by consistent operational execution and disciplined capital management. In Q4 FY26, the company commissioned five transmission projects, including the Mumbai HVDC project, making us the only private sector player in India to have successfully executed two HVDC projects, a testament to our deep technical capabilities and on-ground execution strengths," Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said.

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The company currently manages an aggregate transmission pipeline of projects under construction worth Rs 71,779 crore. In the smart metering segment, the order book remains at 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential estimated at Rs 29,519 crore. The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at about Rs 1.5 lakh crore remains solid, the release said.

"During the year, we also crossed the landmark deployment of 1 crore smart meters, reinforcing our leadership in large-scale infrastructure implementation and setting benchmarks for the industry," Patel said.

"Looking ahead, the growth outlook across our businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development and deployment," he added.

In the fourth quarter alone, total income rose 15 per cent to Rs 7,588 crore, while the adjusted profit after tax for the period increased by 27.7 per cent to Rs 723 crore.

Operational revenue for the full year stood at Rs 18,296 crore, up 7.3 per cent, supported by recently operationalized transmission assets and contributions from the smart metering business.

The company also noted that its average system availability in the transmission business remained over 99.7 per cent throughout the year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)