Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) reported a steady operational performance for the nine months and third quarter of 2025-26, supported by growth in gas volumes and continued expansion of its distribution network.

For the nine-month period, ATGL recorded a 14 percent year-on-year increase in gas volumes, while volumes during Q3 2025-26 rose 12 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth seemed to have been driven by higher adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).

During the period, the company expanded its CNG infrastructure, taking the total number of CNG stations to 680. The PNG household customer base also increased to 10.5 lakh homes.

On the financial front, ATGL reported EBITDA of Rs 314 crore for Q3 2025-26. EBITDA for the nine-month period stood at Rs 919 crore.

The Adani Group company also continued to scale its electric mobility initiatives. Installed electric vehicle (EV) charging points increased to 4,908 during the quarter, compared to 4,209 in the previous quarter.

"Team ATGL has delivered yet another strong quarter with double-digit growth in volumes, revenue, and EBITDA. Despite continued lower availability of APM gas and higher Henry Hub-linked RLNG prices, our diversified sourcing strategy enabled us to manage the gas basket efficiently and ensure uninterrupted supplies of PNG and CNG to all our customers," said Suresh P. Manglani, CEO and ED, ATGL.

ATGL received multiple recognitions during the period for its sustainability and safety performance.

On the sustainability front, ATGL achieved dual upgrades in ESG ratings, with its S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index score rising to 72, taking ATGL ranking up to 9th globally in gas utilities and its CDP rating improving to 'A'.

"This reaffirms our commitment to a responsible energy transition," said Suresh P. Manglani.

"With a strengthened sourcing portfolio, continued digitalisation, operational excellence, and expanding networks across our GAs, continued growth in our EV Charge Points, ATGL is strategically positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value to its all stakeholders," Manglani said.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL), India's leading energy transition company, continues its mission of transforming India's energy landscape through extensive infrastructure development. Today, ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended December 2025.

ATGL is authorised in 34 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation's efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix.

Of the 53 GAs, 34 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) - a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively.

ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, namely Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited for its gas meter manufacturing business. (ANI)

