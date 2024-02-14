PNN

New Delhi [India], February 14: EuroKids Preschool, a renowned leader in early childhood education, is excited to announce the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. With a commitment to providing children a solid foundation, nurturing essential life skills, and preparing them for a lifetime of learning and success, EuroKids is set to continue its legacy as a pioneer in preschool education.

Recognizing the pivotal role that early childhood education plays in shaping a child's future, EuroKids has meticulously designed its programs to foster holistic development while ensuring an enjoyable learning experience. The formative years are crucial, and EuroKids aims to provide an environment where young minds can absorb knowledge and experiences that serve as the building blocks for their entire lives.

What sets EuroKids apart is the innovative HomeBuddy App, an integral part of their approach, which helps parents stay up-to-date with their child's educational journey. This technology integration underscores EuroKids' commitment to staying at the forefront of education in the digital age. KVS Seshasai, CEO of EuroKids Preschool, emphasizes, "Our mission is to empower young minds to think critically, adapt to change, and embrace innovation. Early education is the key to nurturing future leaders and problem solvers."

EuroKids offers a diverse range of specialized programs tailored to different age groups, each with its unique approach to nurturing young minds. The EuroBridge program, designed for toddlers aged 1.8 years and above, focuses on providing a nurturing and safe environment for exploration, play, and interaction with peers. Aimed at children aged 2 to 3 years, the PlayGroup program continues the play-based learning approach, ensuring that children have fun while developing essential skills.

The Nursery program, catering to children aged 3 to 4 years, introduces a more structured approach to learning, preparing them for formal education. EuroJunior, designed for children aged 4 to 5 years, focuses on refining cognitive skills, language development, and social interaction, serving as a bridge between preschool and primary school. Lastly, the EuroSenior program, tailored for children aged 5 to 6 years, hones critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and academic readiness, preparing them to excel in primary school and beyond.

EuroKids, with 1400+ centers in 350+ cities across three countries, brings over 21 years of expertise in early childhood education. With a curriculum designed to build essential life skills, a focus on play-based learning, and the integration of technology through the HomeBuddy App, EuroKids stands as the Preschool Expert.

For more information about admissions and programs and to give your child the best start in life, visit EuroKids Preschool's official website: https://www.eurokidsindia.com/Or contact: 1800 209 5656

EuroKids is recognised as India's Most Trusted Preschool Brand, with over 21 years of experience, and has a presence in 350+ cities and three countries. The journey began in 2001 with two preschools. Since then, the group has consistently raised the bar for preschool education through its innovative and mindful curriculum - EUNOIA, which helps children grow holistically in a home-like environment. The foundational belief provides every child with a Flying Start, enabling excellent future success. Also, the EuroKids franchise model supports new entrepreneurs in the education sector to thrive and helps them set up their preschools.

