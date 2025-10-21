SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Noida, one of India's premier management institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the commencement of admissions for its flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic year 2025-27. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2025).

SIBM Noida's MBA programme helps develop future business leaders, focusing on Marketing, Leadership, Strategy, and Business Analytics. This two-year, full-time residential course offers specialisations that match current industry needs. Students can build strong skills in their chosen areas while growing as leaders. Applicants need a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks. Those with foreign degrees should get an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The SNAP test is a computer-based test (CBT) with registrations open until November 20, 2025 (Thursday). SNAP Registration Fee is INR 2250, while the Institute Programme registration fee is INR 1000, payable separately. The test will be conducted on December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025, across 79 cities in India. Candidates may attempt up to three tests, with the highest score considered for final evaluation. SNAP consists of objective-type questions with four response options, and a 25% negative marking applies for each incorrect answer. Test results will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), following which the Institute's selection process, including Group Exercise, Personal Interview, and Written Ability Test, will take place.

"At SIBM Noida, we are committed to grooming leaders who combine analytical acumen with creative problem-solving and ethical decision-making. Our MBA programme blends academic excellence with corporate immersion, ensuring that graduates are industry-ready from day one," said Dr Vandana Ahuja, Director, SIBM Noida.

SIBM Noida is located in the NCR region, close to top companies, startups, and innovation centers. This location gives students more chances for live projects, internships, guest lectures, and networking with industry professionals. The curriculum includes case studies, simulations, and practical problem-solving in areas like consumer engagement, digital marketing, supply chain management, and business analytics.

Industry partnerships are a key part of learning at SIBM Noida. These collaborations with global companies and industry groups give students hands-on experience in marketing research, leadership, sustainability, and analytics. Modern resources, advanced labs, and mentorship programs help graduates stand out in today's business world.

As India's digital economy grows and marketing-focused businesses expand, SIBM Noida's MBA graduates are ready to make a difference in fields like FMCG, retail, IT services, consulting, media, and entrepreneurship.

To register for SNAP 2025 and apply to SIBM Noida's MBA programme:

www.snaptest.org | https://sibmnoida.edu.in/

