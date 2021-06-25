New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/Mediawire): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering & Technology, ranked the 7th Best Private Institute for Engineering in India by TOI Survey 2020 is inviting aspirants to enroll for their reputed B.Tech program.

MIT-WPU is founded on three fundamental principles: first, providing a social context for education; second, giving students freedom for choosing a career path; and lastly, encouraging active learning. The university ensures holistic learning experience for students backed by Value-based Education, Research, and Industry Collaborations.

B.Tech Specializations: With a track record of four-decade of producing industryready engineers, the university has a strong industry-academia connect which provide good internships and placement opportunities to the students. The Faculty of Engineering & Technology provides a comprehensive list of specializations to choose from, including Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Automation), Petroleum Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science).

The university is well equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, award winning eminent faculties and a variety of Ph.D.programs that make MIT-WPU the leading center for research and development (R&D) in innovation.

B.Tech Highlights: With the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, students will be learning at India's 3rd Best Private University where students are empowered for the next age of Engineering & Technology leading to rewarding career and research opportunities. The University also provides students with focused guidance, plethora of opportunities and lifelong learning ability to embark upon their future career. Based on academic and non-academic excellences, the University provides scholarships to students in the form of financial assistance.

The B.Tech program is a four-year full-time course, divided into twelve trimesters. Professional and Open electives across disciplines offer the much needed core and inter-disciplinary cutting edge knowledge to budding engineers; and at MIT-WPU, students can choose electives according to their choice and interest.

Placements & Recruiters: The University has over 141 companies participating frequently for on-campus placement drives and also provides industrial exposure to aspiring students in the form of internships. MIT-WPU offers 100% placement assistance to students, with the highest salary package of INR 37.26 lacs per annum.

Online placements and internships are currently taking place, and students are gaining access to remote working opportunities. Some of our leading recruiters include LG, IBM, HP, Ford, Mercedes Benz, Accenture, JP Morgan, Bosh, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Whirlpool, and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B.Tech program at MIT-WPU, students needto qualify and have a valid score in MHT-CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 (for All India Candidates) and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) - 2021 exam. Furthermore, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2 in Science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total as well as in PCM. Additionally, students from other boards are welcome to apply at MIT-WPU as well.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU'sB.Tech program and other specializations are currently accepting online applications. The application process is quick and simple. Students can fill out the application form online from anywhereas per their comfort and taking into consideration the security aspects during this pandemic situation.We strongly recommend students to apply early in order to be considered for the provisional admission offers. Students can fill out the online application from the link given here:https://bit.ly/3x8E2z2

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU prioritizes students' safety and has moved the entire admission process online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until it is completely safe, as per Government Guidelines.

Industry Collaborations: Engineering involves design, development and upgradation of products, systems and processes in every walk of human life. The Faculty of Engineering & Technology has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which result inthe best collaborations.

MIT-WPU's industry and academic collaborations enable students to gain domain knowledge beyond their specialization while also bridging the theoretical and skill-based gap. The excellent industry and academic partnerships ensure that the students are kept up to date on the latest industry requirements and technological developments, giving them the competitive edge they require.

Admission Round Dates and Information:

Next date of admission round: Last week of July 2021

For admissions at MIT-WPU's B.Tech program, aspirants can apply through MHT-CET or JEE (Mains) or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test)

To get more updates about the B.Tech program and admission round, dates and overall admission process visit the link provided here:https://bit.ly/35MmqgD

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B.Tech program and students can apply online by logging on to:https://bit.ly/3x8E2z2

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

