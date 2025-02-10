PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Paris [France], February 10: At the esteemed AI Action Summit in Paris, co-presided over by key global leaders including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President Emmanuel Macron, a strategic partnership has been announced between Mediawen (France) and Reverie Language Technologies (India). This collaboration aims to revolutionize video accessibility by enabling seamless localization into 11 Indian languages, fostering inclusivity across diverse audiences. Forging French-Indian alliance for language inclusion.

Mediawen, a France-based startup, and Reverie Language Technologies, pioneers in AI-driven speech and text models for Indian languages, have aligned their efforts to uphold the ethical, inclusive, and sustainable ethos of the AI Summit for Action.

This partnership sets a new benchmark in video localization by integrating Reverie's proprietary AI technologies--Automated Translation, Speech-to-Text, and Text-to-Speech APIs--into Mediawen's SaaS-based video localization platform, MEDIAWEN*HUB, creating a sophisticated AI-powered video localization ecosystem tailored for Indian audiences.

By blending European video quality with localized Indian language interfaces, the partnership guarantees to serve diverse audiences. The AI-driven integration enables automated transcription, translation, and speech synthesis in 11 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

* Ethical AI Integration: Maintains high standards of data security and supports human linguistic expertise rather than replacing it.* Operational Efficiency: Streamlined workflows, reduced costs, and accelerated turnaround times.* Scalability & Accessibility: Supports a wide spectrum of content needs, from educational materials and marketing content for businesses to inclusive entertainment solutions.

Furthermore, the solution is incorporated into Coming2India.com, a newly launched full-service localization platform backed by Eureka Innowwide. This platform leverages Reverie's advanced AI technology, Mediawen's multilingual SaaS platform, and localization partner Braahmam's team of native Indian language experts, to create a seamless, end-to-end localization experience.

Leadership Perspectives:

Erwan de Kerautem, CEO of M ediawen, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership:

"The complementary technologies and shared values of this Franco-Indian partnership make it all the more significant. Giving everyone access to video content in their preferred language strengthens our common mission to train, educate and entertain the Indian population in diverse languages."

Elated by the partnership, Vivekananda Pani, Co-Founder of Reverie Language Technologies, highlighted the timely nature of this initiative:

"As video formats continue to dominate digital communication, democratizing content for Indian audiences is essential. Research indicates that over 2 billion videos are shared daily in India across multiple platforms. With our AI-driven integrations on MEDIAWEN*HUB, we are excited to support the next generation of content creators and ensure wider accessibility across digital ecosystems."

This collaboration reaffirms Mediawen's mission to bridge communication gaps, foster digital inclusivity, and enhance accessibility. It enables organizations and individuals to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

About MEDIAWEN, REVERIE and BRAAHMAM:

* M ediawen International develops secure solutions for audiovisual content, blending artificial intelligence with human expertise to optimize localization. www.mediawen.com

* Reverie Language Technologies : For the last 15 years, having worked with over 170 customers across enterprises and empowering government to citizen services, Reverie Language Technologies has made a mark for itself by enabling languages first Digital Customer Experience. With R&D efforts in advanced AI technologies, such as Automated Translation, Speech Recognition and Text to Speech Technologies (NMT), Reverie is ahead of the curve in enabling digital initiatives across platforms, applications and user interfaces.

* B raahmam International goes beyond translation, delivering comprehensive content localization services to engage diverse worldwide audiences effectively. www.braahmam.net

Contact us for more information:

Reverie:Swati BhaskarSwati.Bhaskar@reverieinc.com+91 9867 763679

Mediawen:Thu NguyenThu.nguyen@mediawen.com+33 7 66 76 90 77

BraahmamPatrick DunnePatrickd@braahmam.net+353 8766 76416

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616418/Reverie_Logo.jpg

