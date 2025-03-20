PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has won the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award 2024, both at the Global and India levels. The award ceremony was held in Bangkok on March 14, 2025.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman, Afcons, said on the occasion, "We are delighted to have won the MIKE Awards for 2024. We are the only infrastructure company across the globe and Indian company to achieve this distinction. Knowledge management is a key differentiator for our success, setting us apart from our competitors. This in-house knowledge repository, coupled with our technical training, enables efficient project execution. We will continue to build on this core strength to ensure sustained excellence."

Afcons' key knowledge initiatives, such as in-house online knowledge library, kick-off workshops, activity-based classrooms, and lessons learned, among others, play a crucial role in efficient execution of projects.

The awards are given by International MIKE Study Group, which comprises world experts in effective knowledge management and innovative practices. Afcons continues to be the only infrastructure company from India to be consistently recognised globally for its progress in harnessing knowledge assets as a key competitive differentiator.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine C Ports.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

