Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, but the criticism and trolling are showing no signs of letting up. The young actors are being trolled for their performances in the rom-com directed by debutante filmmaker Shauna Gautam. The hate coming towards the actors just doesn't seem to stop, even days after its release. Amid the backlash, stand-up comedian Pranit More has roasted the duo's performance and said that his favourite actress is Janhvi Kapoor after watching Nadaaniyan. He also took a dig at Ibrahim and said that Saif Ali Khan's attacker was asked by the judge to watch Nadaaniyan twice as punishment. ‘Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity’: Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Trolling for ‘Nadaaniyan’.

Comedian Pranit More Mocks Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaaniyan’

Pranit More took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip from his latest comedy gig where he spoke about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's latest release, Nadaaniyan. He said, "Khushi Kapoor alag level pe chal rahi hai. Kya haga hai, lekin consistently haga hai. Khushi ki last movie aayi this Aamir Khan ke bete (Junaid Khan) ke saath. Uski image kharab kar di. Ab wali movie aayi hai Saif Ali Khan ke bete ke saath, aur uski bhi image kharab kar di." (Khushi Kapoor is currently on a different level. Her last movie was with Aamir Khan's son, in which she ruined his image. Her latest movie was with Saif Ali Khan's son, where she tarnished his image as well).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nadaaniyan’:

He added, "Aisa lagta hai jaise Khushi ne kasam kha rakhi hai ki Dil Chahta Hai mein jin-jin logon ne kaam kiya hai, sabke baccho ki g**nd maar dungi. Akshay Khanna khush hai, soch raha hoga 'Accha hua Maine shaadi nahi ki". He further said that Ibrahim Ali Khan's performance was equally bad in the film. "Usne to itna bura kiya hai ki Saif Ali Khan ka jo attacker tha, judge ne bola 'Tujhe to faansi nahi denge, tujhe Nadaaniyan do baar dekhni hai'. Wo bol raha hai, 'Gala kaat do mera'," the comedian said.

Comedian Pranit More Trolls ‘Nadaaniyan’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

Translations? "It feels like Khushi Kapoor has taken a vow to ruin every Dil Chahta Hai actor's child's career. Akshaye Khanna would be glad he's unmarried." Talking about Ibrahim, he said, "Ibrahim Ali Khan was so bad that the judge asked Saif Ali Khan's attacker to watch Nadaaniyan twice as punishment." ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan also stars Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).