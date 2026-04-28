Business News | Affluent India Shifts to Experience-led Spending, Travel Accounts for 58% of Discretionary Wallet: Report

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): India's affluent consumers are increasingly shifting towards experience-led spending, with travel emerging as the dominant category accounting for 58 per cent of discretionary expenditure among the ultra-elite, according to a report by Visa.

The Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA) Whitepaper - India's Affluent Economy 2025-2026 - highlights that affluence in India is entering a new phase where consumption is more intentional, experience-driven and closely tied to personal identity rather than volume of purchases.

Also Read | Farah Khan Says Aparshakti Khurana's Comic Timing Is Sharper Than Ayushmann's; Director Tours Actor's Bhansali-Style Home (Watch Video).

The study, based on a Visa-commissioned YouGov survey and Visa-Net data across travel, dining, retail and lifestyle segments, noted that discretionary categories account for a larger share of credit card spending as consumers move up the affluence ladder, positioning cards as primary enablers of premium lifestyle consumption.

The report also points to a sharp expansion in India's affluent population, with individuals earning over Rs 10 lakh increasing from 69 lakh to 130 lakh, indicating a broader base of consumers capable of spending beyond necessities.

Also Read | PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Affluence is no longer restricted to metro cities, with emerging centres such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur and Lucknow showing consumption patterns similar to established urban markets like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Travel, retail and luxury together account for a significant share of discretionary spends, with retail and luxury comprising 28 per cent of the ultra-elite wallet. Cross-border spending penetration in elite segments stands at 63 per cent, reflecting growing global consumption behaviour, the report said.

Dining has also emerged as a key consumption category, with nearly four in five affluent Indians dining at premium establishments at least three times a year. The report highlights an annual dining spend marker of around Rs 2 lakh, with Rs 20,000 per experience emerging as a new baseline and Rs 50,000 as a premium benchmark.

The report further notes that luxury consumption is shifting from ownership to access, with over 50 per cent of affluent consumers using cards for elite memberships, while seven in ten prefer limited edition or curated offerings.

Technology and wellness are also gaining prominence, with high-end gadget spending averaging Rs 60,000 per visit and ultra-elite consumers showing significantly higher engagement with wellness and cosmetic services.

According to Visa, the findings indicate a broader transformation in India's affluent economy, where consumers increasingly seek integrated lifestyle ecosystems spanning travel, dining, wellness and digital payments, with seamless access and time efficiency emerging as key drivers of premium consumption. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)