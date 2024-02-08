PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 8: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a major player in India's Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz, and Bathware industry, is teaming up with Ogilvy India for an exciting brand campaign. With this move, AGL aims to redefine the story in the ever-changing home decor market.

AGL is known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and design aesthetics. The brand has consistently set high standards in the industry with its diverse range of Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz, and Bathware, earning praise for combining style and functionality.

Partnering with Ogilvy India, shows AGL's commitment to creating stories that connect with the preferences and dreams of consumers. The upcoming brand campaign doesn't just highlight AGL's excellent products but also seeks to establish an emotional bond with customers, offering a vision of living spaces that reflect individuality and modern sensibilities.

Kamlesh Patel, CMD of Asian Granito India Ltd expressed, "We are excited about our collaboration with Ogilvy India, a powerhouse renowned for creativity and strategic insight. This partnership represents a significant milestone as AGL aims to elevate its brand presence and engage with our audience on a profound level,"

Hirol Gandhi, President and Head of Office at Ogilvy West said "We're thrilled to join forces with AGL on their quest to become the most preferred brand in the fiercely competitive ceramics category, specifically in tiles and bathware. We look forward to this partnership and hope to make the right impact."

In just two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has become India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The company manufactures and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware, and Faucets. With over 235 franchisee showrooms, 11 company-owned display centers, and a vast distribution network across India, including 14,000+ touchpoints, AGL has also expanded its reach to over 100 countries through exports.

