Business News | AGNIT Semiconductors Wins India Electronics and Semiconductor Association's (IESA) Technovation Startup Award for Semiconductors 2025

New Delhi [India], March 7: AGNIT Semiconductors, India's only vertically integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor startup, has been honored with the Semiconductor Startup Award 2025 by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). The award was presented at the IESA Vision Summit 2025 held on March 6, 2025, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, recognizing AGNIT's contributions to India's semiconductor startup ecosystem. The award ceremony witnessed Hareesh Chandrasekar, CEO & Co-founder of AGNIT Semiconductors, receiving the award from Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary (Science and Technology), Government of Gujarat, marking a significant achievement in the company's journey toward innovation and self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

AGNIT is the first Indian GaN semiconductor startup incubated by the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) located at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Recognized for its cutting-edge GaN semiconductor technology, the startup was also awarded an ELEVATE startup grant by the Government of Karnataka in 2021 for its pioneering work on indigenous GaN technology.

Speaking on the achievement, Hareesh Chandrasekar, CEO and Co-founder of AGNIT Semiconductor said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from IESA, which reaffirms our vision to make India a global leader in GaN semiconductor technology. India's semiconductor industry is at a turning point, and GaN technology will play a key role in unlocking innovation in the compound semiconductor segment. At AGNIT, we are committed to building a strong GaN ecosystem to meet the country's growing demand for high-performance semiconductors. We have now advanced our technology to a stage where our RF GaN devices are being tested in customer systems. With the constant support of IISc and MeitY, we aim to strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor value chain."

The IESA Vision Summit 2025 held in Gujarat is India's premier event for the semiconductor and electronics industry, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of India's chip sector. This summit offered a unique opportunity for the industry to network, exchange ideas, contribute, and participate in the vibrant ecosystem driving India's semiconductor revolution.

In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, AGNIT in December 2023 also signed an MoU under the iDEX program with the Ministry of Defence to develop next-generation wireless transmitters using GaN technology for defense applications. To date, the five-year-old Bengaluru-based startup has raised $4.87 million from 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Lakshmi Narayanan, the former CEO of Cognizant.

About AGNIT Semiconductors:

AGNIT Semiconductors Private Limited is a Bangalore, India-based Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor company. We design and manufacture GaN materials (wafers) and electronic components primarily for radio-frequency applications. AGNIT's GaN components offer compelling performance-price-footprint advantages for the defense and telecommunication industries.

AGNIT's patent-protected, differentiated technology is the result of >15 years of R&D at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India and spans the key verticals of Gallium Nitride materials, manufacturing processes and device design. All three elements are essential to offering high-performance, customizable GaN-based solutions to electronic sub-system and systems designers/manufacturers.

