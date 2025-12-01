NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 1: Digital travel platform Agoda has published its 2026 Travel Outlook Report, spotlighting five key trends and insights that will define the next year of travel across Asia. Agoda's findings reveal that Asian travelers are increasingly drawn to local adventures and hidden gems at home, while food is rapidly emerging as a major motivator for travel across Asia.

Derived from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, the data also reveals that travelers are keen on maximizing value, ensuring every travel dollar is well spent. Travel habits are shifting towards shorter, frequent trips with family, alongside the rise of new trends like micro travel. Against this backdrop, AI has also emerged as a new digital travel companion to help with inspiration and planning.

In India, Agoda's report spotlights a powerful shift toward "inward wanderlust," as more Indian travelers turn their attention to hidden gems, cultural richness, and meaningful experiences within their own borders.

"While frictionless travel continues to fuel outbound ambitions, it's clear that domestic exploration remains firmly on the minds of Indian travelers. Every corner of the country has something novel and exciting to offer, and this renewed curiosity is shaping a more meaningful and more intentional era of travel. This shift is supported by the rise of AI tools that make planning easier and more personalized than ever. India's travelers are not just exploring more but they are exploring with deeper intention," said Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda.

Agoda's top five trends defining travel in India in 2026

1. Home is where the adventure begins - Domestic exploration accelerates

If 2026 has a travel anthem for India, it is the renewed call to explore the cultural richness within one's own country. The popularity of domestic travel continues to rise, with more than a third of Indian travelers (35%) planning to explore more within the country than internationally, an increase from 25% last year.

While Indians still enjoy balancing both domestic and international adventures, with 51% planning to do so equally, the growing allure of India's lesser-known destinations is unmistakable. Unique cultural experiences, lower costs, and fewer crowds rank as the top three reasons Indians prefer secondary destinations over traditional hotspots.

2. Indian travelers follow their passions - Relaxation, Adventure, and Culture lead the way

Indians are embracing bolder, more meaningful ways to travel. Their top three motivations for taking a trip in 2026 are relaxation (67%), outdoor adventure and activities (28%), and cultural exploration (26%). Notably, Indian travelers are also the most likely across Asia to embark on spiritual or religious journeys, highlighting a growing desire for reflection, connection, and purpose-driven travel experiences.

3. Smart spending and planning shapes travel choices

Value remains a key priority for Indian travelers in 2026. Nearly half (47%) plan to spend INR 5000 or less per night on accommodation, underscoring a strong preference for budget-smart stays. Additionally, if visa restrictions were not a factor when planning travel, Indians' global ambitions would rise even further, with 84% saying they would travel more often and 91% saying they would be open to exploring new destinations, the highest among their Asian peers.

4. Shorter, meaningful getaways with loved ones

For most Indian travelers, 2026 will bring trips that balance convenience with connection. The average trip is expected to last between 4-7 days, ideally spent with family (40%) or with a spouse or partner (34%). These shorter breaks allow travelers to enjoy fulfilling experiences without lengthy time away from work or routine responsibilities, reinforcing the trend toward frequent but compact getaways.

5. AI emerges as India's trusted travel co-pilot

Indians are among Asia's most enthusiastic adopters of AI in travel. 68% say they are likely to use AI to plan their next trip. 53% say they trust AI-generated information, compared to just 12% who express distrust. Indian travelers are looking to AI for help at every stage of their journey from crafting personalized itineraries to discovering local attractions and enabling seamless translations, cementing AI's role as a dependable digital travel companion.

Those making travel plans for 2026 can enjoy Agoda's offerings of over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.

Agoda surveyed 3,353 respondents from nine markets in Asia (India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam). The survey was conducted in October 2025.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

For more information, visit www.agoda.com.

