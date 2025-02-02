New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Union Budget 2025 has received a positive response from the agri-processing industry, with experts praising its focus on agriculture and manufacturing.

Industry leaders believe the new policies will strengthen farming productivity, improve financial access for farmers, and boost domestic food processing.

Vasu Naren, Chairman & MD of Sona Machinery, highlighted that the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, targeting 100 low-productivity districts, will help improve agricultural efficiency and sustainability.

He also welcomed the six-year mission for pulses and the National Mission for Edible Oils & Seeds, saying these initiatives will reduce import dependence and push India towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in food production.

He said "The announcement of a dedicated Manufacturing Mission and an institute for food processing in Bihar further reinforces the government's commitment to boosting domestic industries. Strengthening food processing capabilities will not only reduce post-harvest losses but also create new opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses".

Akshat Gupta, Practice Leader for Food & Agriculture at Praxis Global Alliance, also pointed out the importance of these schemes.

He emphasized that the government's decision to procure pulses like tur, urad, and masoor through central agencies will ensure price stability and encourage higher domestic production.

The budget's decision to increase Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limits to Rs 5 lakh is expected to benefit 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers. This move will improve liquidity and allow farmers to invest more in their crops and livestock.

He said, "The National Mission for Edible Oils and Seeds reinforces India's push for Aatmanirbharta in the sector, reducing import dependency while boosting domestic production".

The government has also announced a Manufacturing Mission and a food processing institute in Bihar. Naren believes these initiatives will create new opportunities in food processing, reduce post-harvest losses, and generate employment in the agribusiness sector.

Additionally, the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar is seen as a significant step for value addition in the food processing sector.

Gupta highlighted that initiatives like crop diversification, irrigation expansion, and better post-harvest storage will enhance resilience and sustainability in Indian agriculture.

With these reforms, the industry is hopeful that India will move closer to self-sufficiency in key commodities, benefiting both farmers and businesses in the long run. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)