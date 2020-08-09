Mumbai, August 9: Ahead of the Independence Day, Reliance Digital announced 'Digital India Sale' with offers on a wide range of electronic products till August 11. This year's 'Digital India Sale' has "Great Deals, Every Day" as its theme, which means special offers will be unveiled on each day of the sale, beginning today. Also Read | Anal Sex: How to Deal with Embarrassing and Unexpected Situations Like Poop and Fart?.

The offers will be available across categories such as televisions, home appliances, mobile phones, laptops and accessories. Customers can either visit the Reliance Digital stores physically or avail the benefits of the sale through the store's portal reliancedigital.in till August 11.

Reliance Digital's Tweet

Get a great deal every hour at the #DigitalIndiaSale. Shop at any Reliance Digital store or on https://t.co/hYaehkLAq4. Get 10% instant discount on HDFC bank cards & fastest delivery/store pick-up (from a store near you). T&C Apply. Delivery subject to govt. rules & regulations. pic.twitter.com/jwgzfJWlLt — Reliance Digital (@RelianceDigital) August 9, 2020

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with presence in over 800 cities with 400 plus large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800 plus My Jio stores serving customers with over 200 international and national brands and over 5,000 products.

