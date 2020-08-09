While one can derive absolute pleasure from anal sex, let’s not deny the fact that it can also put you in embarrassing situations at times. In one of our previous articles, we discussed how farting and passing gas are some of the most common unexpected situations while having anal sex. You see, there’s no control over these things as they happen naturally. But once you know about it, how do you prevent it from happening? Farting during anal sex may be common but what’s uncommon is it happening over and over again. Isn’t it going to turn you and your partner off if it keeps repeating? Eventually, these embarrassing situations can affect your sex life in the long run. So, how do you keep yourself from farting or even pooping while having anal sex? Let’s take a look at a few solutions that might come in handy.

How to Avoid Pooping During Anal Sex?

In a lot of instances, one can witness their poop being transferred to their partner’s penis when having anal sex. Not to gross you out but it may not always be the entire ‘thing’. It can also be just a little bit of fecal matter that can get transferred to your partner’s penis or their fingers or even the sex toys that you use. To avoid this, a lot of couples prefer having to not eat heavy two days prior to having anal sex. Keeping your stomach light and filled only with healthy juices might be able to get you out of this situation to an extent.

Another easy way to be poop-free during anal sex is to clear your bowel a couple of hours before you’re about to get into the act. Once done, have a cozy and warm shower before you set off on your anal adventure!

How to Avoid Farting During Anal Sex?

To be honest, farting a couple of times whilst having anal sex is common but if it keeps recurring and has started to bother you, it may be likely that you may be suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. However, it’s best to consult your doctor to get clarity on this. In other cases, frequent farts are also a result of nervousness sometimes. So, just ensure that you’re comfortable and anxiety-free when indulging in anal activity.

At the end of the day, do remember that these sure can be slightly embarrassing situations but they’re very common. Don’t let any embarrassment or awkwardness come in the way of you and pleasure.

