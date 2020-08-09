Happy Janmashtami 2020 Images, Greetings and Laddu Gopal HD Wallpapers: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 will be celebrated on consecutive days next week. Devotees will observe Janmashtami Vrat on August 10 and August 11 while celebrations will take place on August 11 and August 12 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. The major Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees worship Lord Krishna in his infant form, fondly called Laddu Gopal (also spelt as Ladoo Gopal) or Bal Gopal. Apart from observing auspicious fast, people also send each other beautiful photos and wallpapers of Laddu Gopal along with Janmashtami wishes and messages. This is why we bring you a collection of Laddu Gopal images, Janmashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi, Sri Krishna HD wallpapers, Happy Janmashtami 2020 greetings, Laddu Gopal wallpaper, Janmashtami GIF greetings, Krishna Janmashtami HD images, Shri Krishna HD photos, Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Janmashtami 2020 SMS and more. Janmashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Lord Krishna is widely revered by millions of devotees worldwide, mostly in his child avatar. Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna is often portrayed as a small child crawling on his hands, and knees with a piece of butter in his hand. He is adorned with colourful dress or poshak, delicate jewels and a peacock feather attached to his headgear. Laddu Gopal is seated on jhula or swing. The legends of Shri Krishna include funny mischiefs of the Hindu god being a naughty kid who enjoyed gorging on maakhan, light butter prepared by churning cow’s milk. Bal Krishna is also called Makhan Chor courtesy his playful pranks. Lord Krishna is his mothers, both Yashoda Ma and Devaki Ma, Radha and other Gopis’ favourite. The Supreme One in his cutest baby Krishna avatar is everyone’s favourite, and the internet is buzzing with search terms ahead of the festival day.

Laddu Gopal Images and HD Wallpapers Online

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Natkhat Kanha Aaye Dwaar, Lekar Apni Bansuri Saath, Mor Mukut Sar Par Sohe, Aur Aankhon Me Kajal Ki Dhaar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabko, Janmashtami Ka Shubh Tyohaar, Laddu Gopal Ki Janmadin Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Kaho Ya Kaho Govinda, Ya Kaho Banwaari, Gokul Me Jo Kare Niwas, Sab Gopiyan Jin Par Vaari, Devki- Yashoda Jinki Maiyya, Wo Hain Mere Krishan Murari, Shubh Janmashtami 2020!

Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Greetings

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Ke Shubh Avsar Par Hum Ye Kaamna Karte Hain Ki Aap Sab Par Prabhu Ki Drishti Sadaiv Bani Rahe! Sukhon Ki Baarish Ho Aur Ghar Mein, Dhan-Dhaany Bharaa Rahe! Jai Shri Krishna!

Krishna Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ke Pavitr Parv Ki, Hamaare Krishna Ke Janmdin Ki, Gokul Ashtami Ki, Aap Sabko Badhayi! Is Janmashtami, Prabhu Shri Krishna Aapko Aur Aapke Parivaar Ko Samast Khushiyan Den! Jai Shree Krishna! Happy Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mohan Murali Wala Aaya, Raas Rachane Wala Aaya, Deen Dayaal Daya Kar Mujh Pe, Bhav Saagar Se Paar Kar Mujhe, Gokulashtami Sabke Jeevan Me Khushiyan Laaye! Happy Janmashtami 2020

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wo Kala, Bansuri Wala, Aisi Raas Rachaaye, Subh-Budh Apni Kho Den Gopiyan, Murali Aisi Madhur Bajaaye, Janmdin Hai Aaj Us Natkhat Ka, Kanha Jise Sab Log Bulaayen, Janmashtami Ki Shubhkaamnayen!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: जय श्री कृष्ण! मंगल मूरत आपकी कृपा अपरम्पार; ऐसे श्री कृष्ण जी को, हम सबका नमस्कार! मुबारक हो आप सबको जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार!

