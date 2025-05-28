Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has rolled out state-of-the-art cloud-based irrigation across horticulture areas of the airport.

"This significant step is making a substantial contribution to the airport's water conservation efforts," the airport operator claimed in a statement Wednesday.

The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio.

Covering 17 acres of lush greenery across Ahmedabad airport, the smart irrigation system, with inputs from sensors and real-time weather data, ensures that each plant gets exactly what it needs, avoiding excess and keeping the environment lush without overuse.

"This solution optimises water usage by automatically adjusting watering schedules based on local weather conditions, making the process highly efficient and environment-friendly. The system's sophisticated technology ensures that water is applied precisely, preserving the health and beauty of the airport's green spaces," the airport operator said.

It claimed that over 17,850 kilo litre waters were saved annually -- enough to meet a small city's daily needs. The best part is that teams can tweak irrigation with a tap -- from the control room or a smartphone miles away.

"This upgrade is one of many steps SVPI Airport is taking to embed sustainability into everyday operations. From energy-efficient lighting to waste reduction programmes, the airport is committed to leading by example and inspiring others to do the same. SVPI Airport remains dedicated to advancing sustainability and enhancing the overall experience for passengers at the airport," the statement added.

The airport welcomed an unprecedented 1.34 crore passengers in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25, marking a substantial 14.8 per cent increase compared to the 1.16 crore travellers in the preceding financial year.

The breakdown reveals a robust domestic sector, with over 11 million domestic passengers, complemented by a strong growth in international passengers, with over 2.2 million passengers connecting from Ahmedabad to global destinations.

Ahmedabad airport currently serves over 36,800 passengers daily, with an average of 288 flights, including charter movements, and connecting Ahmedabad to over 48 domestic and 16 international destinations.

Ahmedabad airport's growing connectivity is the outcome of the introduction of several new routes throughout the year.

Domestic additions include Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Nanded, Kolhapur, Dimapur, and Kishangarh. Internationally, new routes to Don Mueang (Bangkok), Kuala Lumpur, and Da Nang have strengthened Ahmedabad's global links.

It increased flight frequencies to key destinations such as Delhi, Jeddah, Don Mueang, Kuwait, Kolkata, Kochi, and Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

