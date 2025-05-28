Jaipur, May 28: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, mock drills will be conducted on Thursday in the border states of Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Punjab, officials said on Wednesday. These drills in the states bordering Pakistan will be held following directives from the Union government, as these areas came under heavy attack from across the border during the recent conflict between the two nations.

Sirens will be sounded during the drills, and emergency preparedness systems will be closely examined. The Civil Defence department in Rajasthan has already initiated preparations and is issuing instructions to all districts. Mock Drill: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab To Conduct Emergency Exercise on May 29.

Special emphasis is being placed on the districts located along the India-Pakistan border, where enhanced measures are underway. Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Agarwal confirmed that a mock drill will be held in Jodhpur on Thursday, although the exact timing is yet to be finalised.

Barmer Collector Tina Dabi added, “We have received instructions regarding the mock drill scheduled for tomorrow. A meeting will be held to plan its implementation.” This comes after a similar exercise was conducted on May 7 in 28 cities across Rajasthan, aimed at preparing for potential air strikes. What Is Civil Defence Mock Drill? When It Will Take Place? What Key Measures Will Be Taken? As India Prepares for Emergencies Amid Rising Tension With Pakistan, Here’s All You Need Know.

The increased focus on emergency preparedness came after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 when, in response, the Indian defence forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan in which over 100 terrorists were neutralised. The operation has led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

A mock drill is a simulation exercise designed to assess how the public and administration would respond in the event of an emergency, such as an air strike or bomb attack. The primary objective of the mock drills is to evaluate the operationality of control rooms and air raid warning systems. It also assesses the effectiveness of civil defence services.

A blackout exercise involves switching off all lights in a designated area for a set period. This tactic is used to make it more difficult for the enemy to locate and target key areas during an attack, thereby enhancing the region’s security under cover of darkness.

