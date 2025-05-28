New Delhi, May 28: Retail giant Walmart is reportedly planning to create hundreds of new roles in the US and India amid ongoing restructuring exercises and layoffs. Recently, Walmart layoffs affected 1,500 employees in the United States, and the blame for the decision was shifted to the company's Indian-origin CTO Suresh Kumar and US CEO John Furner. During the mass layoffs round, netizens called out Suresh Kumar and accused the company of approving H1-B visas.

Despite layoffs, Walmart is reportedly planning to introduce new roles amid rapid AI adoption. The reports said that the largest retailer in the world embraced artificial intelligence aggressively across many of its operations. Like other companies' AI technology functions, Walmart has begun using it to optimise demand for its products using its 240 million customer visits to more than 10,500 stores. eBay Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Will Shut Down Its Operations in Israel by Q1 2026, Lay Off Over 200 Employees, Says Report.

As per reports, the United States and India would see major reshaping in terms of roles. These countries will see new roles emerging amid the rise of AI. The company reportedly stated that it would create hundreds of new roles and reshape its teams within each country, mentioning the US and India. The company also said that the employees laid off last week would be eligible for applying for any new roles in the countries.

The Walmart layoffs over the years affected many employees working in the US and India. Reports indicated that the staff working at Walmart's GGCs (Global Compatibility Centres) in Bengaluru and Chennai was affected by various job cuts. Most of the Walmart employees, around 1.6 million (16 lakh), work at retail stores. Compared to these roles, the corporate roles are limited. McKinsey Layoffs: US-Based Global Management Consulting Firm Cuts 10% of Its Workforce, Affecting 5,000 Employees Amid Industry-Wide Slowdown, Legal Trouble.

Walmart had laid off 1,500 employees this year to focus on its global restructuring and cost-cutting efforts. However, netizens correlated the layoffs with the H-1B visa program. Walmart denied these allegations and stated that the decision was related to its growth strategy, not H-1B visas.

