New Delhi [India], September 19: Ai+ Smartphone has announced special festive pricing for its two models, exclusively during Flipkart Big Billion Days. Ai+ Pulse (4G) will be priced at Rs. 4,499*, down from Rs. 5,999, while Ai+ Nova (5G) will retail at Rs. 6,999*, down from Rs. 8,999. Prices go live with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 23.

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch HD display with high refresh rates (Nova 120 Hz; Pulse 90 Hz), a 50 MP AI dual-camera system, and a 5000 mAh battery for all-day use. They also include a side fingerprint sensor, expandable storage up to 1 TB, and come in vibrant colours: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's sovereign mobile operating system, the devices deliver privacy, security, and everyday performance tailored for users.

This festive season, Ai+ smartphone is a strong gifting choice for people who want world-class performance, bold design, and sovereign data privacy in one seamless device. With these special prices, Pulse and Nova are within reach for more families, designed to delight every member of the household.

Availability

- Platform: Flipkart during Big Billion Days- Early access: September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members- Prices: Pulse ₹4,499* (earlier Rs. 5,999); Nova Rs. 6,999*(earlier Rs. 8,999) *inclusive of all offers.

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India to deliver reliable, high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, Ai+ combines clean design, long battery life, and trusted software performance at accessible price points. NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

