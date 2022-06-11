New Delhi/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI/PNN): AIPL Group, a leading real estate development entity, which has its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, is all set to invest Rs 500 crore in Punjab over the next three years as a part of its expansion plan in residential and retail sectors.

Giving his views on AIPL's mega expansion plans for Punjab, Pankaj Pal, Group Executive Director, AIPL said, "The investment, will be a befitting testimonial of the post-pandemic green shoots in realty sector for the region, and will spur the growth of the real estate industry in Punjab and help AIPL to further consolidate itself as a key realty player in the state."

An ace housing and commercial infra developer, AIPL Group has so far delivered four projects in Punjab - two residential and two commercial -, and two are ongoing projects. Dreamcity, Amritsar, a residential project developed and delivered, is spread across 148 acres of land and Dreamcity, Gobindgarh-Khanna, is spread across 88 acres. At present, over 550 happy families are residing in its properties in Punjab.

The two ongoing projects of AIPL include Dreamcity NXT, Amritsar spread across an area of 74.3 acres of land. This residential project is one of the most sought-after destinations having state-of-the-art facilities.

Dreamcity Ludhiana, an iconic 500-acre-plus project, will be a rare milestone in the urban planning and development of the urban city. The project is coming up as the greenest project in the state of Punjab with smart city features.

In the last 31 years, AIPL Group has delivered 60 prestigious projects & has been committed to quality developments, innovation, and best industry practices. It offers a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail properties in selected locations across NCR & Punjab.

It is worth mentioning that AIPL, which has received LEED Gold Certification, GRIHA 4-star rating along with IGBC certification for various projects, has succeeded in developing, managing, and pioneering commercial spaces for over 80 MNCs and Indian corporate houses in its landmark commercial projects in Delhi-NCR.

What makes AIPL projects distinct and different from others is their bioclimatic resilience as AIPL projects are quintessentially green and certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). From the recycling of wastewater, and rainwater harvesting to the use of high-performance reflective glass in buildings, AIPL projects are not a stress on the environment but an asset to guarantee sustainable urban development.

