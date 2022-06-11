Germany are set to face Hungary in the third round of matches at the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sunday, June 12. The match would be played at the Puskas Arena Park and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With one win and a loss, Hungary currently are placed second in Group C of the competition. They started off their Nations League campaign with a victory over England but slipped to a draw in their next match against Italy in their next match. Transfer Window: From Robert Lewandowski to Paul Pogba, 5 Most-Anticipated Moves This Summer

The Germans have had two draws in as many matches and would be in search of their first victory of the competition. They have had draws against Italy and England and now, they would be keen on going that extra mile to clinch all three points on offer in the game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Puskás Aréna Park Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Hungary vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Hungary vs Germany, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

