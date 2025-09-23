Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Air India group on Tuesday announced its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA, IATA code: NMI), operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., starting from the airport's first phase of operations.

This collaboration underscores Air India group's commitment to boost domestic and international connectivity as well as propel India's growth in becoming the world's third-largest air passenger market by 2030.

In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India group's value carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to Navi Mumbai International Airport, connecting 15 Indian cities.

The Air India group said it intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.

By Winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from the new airport, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said: "We look forward to commencing operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, as Mumbai joins the league of world cities with more than one airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country's key global transit hubs for both - passengers and cargo - given its strategic geographical location. At the Air India group, we are proud to lead the charge in connecting the West to the East and beyond via India, and our expansion at NMIA will support India's growth as a global aviation hub."

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., said: "We are delighted to welcome Air India Group to Navi Mumbai International Airport as one of our valued airline partners. Their ambitious expansion plans and global vision are perfectly aligned with our aim of making NMIA a benchmark in global aviation. This partnership will redefine Mumbai's connectivity landscape and strengthen India's twin-airport strategy, NMIA's adoption of technology for enhancing efficiency and best in class experience for passengers will play a pivotal role in delivering seamless and superior passenger journeys for decades to come."

Air India Express' planned operations at NMIA will significantly boost connectivity to and from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to destinations across and outside India, while fostering seamless international transits through NMIA.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group. The Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. It also signed concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. The already operational airport in Mumbai is also an Adani airport. (ANI)

