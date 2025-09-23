IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview: So far, undefeated in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the India national cricket team will face the Bangladesh national cricket team in their second Super 4 match on September 23. India are coming off a thumping victory over Pakistan, while Bangladesh managed to surprise Sri Lanka and notch a thrilling win, making the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match a mouth-watering encounter for fans, which will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The winner of the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will manage to put one leg in the final door. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shahid Afridi Slams Umpiring Decision After Fakhar Zaman’s Controversial Dismissal Against India.

India's batting has been their strength this Asia Cup 2025, with conditions in the United Arab Emirates favouring the batsmen, while the bowlers have found assistance from time to time. Abhishek Sharma has been India's lynchpin in batting, leading with 173 runs. The bowling unit, especially Jasprit Bumrah, needs to step up, with the tournament entering its business stage, and the margin of wins getting narrower with each passing match.

Bangladesh will hope their captain Litton Das remains fit for the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and continues to lead the team from the front with the bat, along with Towhid Hridoy. The experienced Mustafizur Rahman has been in top-notch form this competition and holds a good record against India, which gives the left-armer a slight edge, who is also well-supported by Taskin Ahmed.

When is IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Looking to put one foot in the competition final, with a win under their belt, India will clash against Bangladesh in their second Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 24. The IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs BAN H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, India and Bangladesh have featured in 17 T20Is against each other, where Men in Blue have an overwhelming advantage. Team India have come out victorious 16 times, while the Bangla Tigers have only one solitary win. India are on an eight-match T20I winning streak, having last lost in 2019. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Secret Behind ‘L’ Celebration; Explains How Suryakumar Yadav Reminded Him of His Father Against Pakistan.

Who Are the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Mustafizur Rahman Kuldeep Yadav Towhid Hridoy Tilak Varma

IND vs BAN Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs BAN: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh Likely XI vs IND: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

