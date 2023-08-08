PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Actor, Director and Producer Superstar Ajay Devgn unveiled the trailer of Gujarati film Hu Ane Tu at an event in Mumbai. Present were the stellar cast of the film lead by Siddharth Randeria with Sonaalee Lele Desai, Puja Joshi and Parikshit Tamaliya, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ishaan Randeria and director Manan Sagar.

After watching the trailer Devgn said, “with humour there is also family emotions and that’s very nice in the trailer.”

Veteran actor Siddharth Randeria known for films like Gujjubhai The Great and Chaal Jeevi Laiye said, “we are thankful to Panorama Studios to come on board. Kumar ji agreed to produce the film in just 7 minutes. We are thankful to Ajay ji that he came here to unveil the trailer.”

“We are trying to showcase this Gujarati film well not only in India but overseas as well. This is an initiative to take Gujarati cinema to the world.” informed Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Presented by Panorama Studios, in association with Siddharth Randeria Production, Hu ane Tu is slated to release In cinemas on 30th August.

Trailer link

https://bit.ly/HuaneTu_Trailer

