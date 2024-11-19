PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Ajooni Biotech Limited (NSE: AJOONI), is one of the leading PURE VEG. animal health care solution company dedicated to improving the productivity of Dairy farmers and sustainably increase livestock yields, has reported its unaudited financials for Q2 FY25 and H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone)

Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 26.03 Cr, YoY growth of 31.69%

* EBITDA of Rs 1.08 Cr, YoY growth of 16.54%

* EBITDA Margin of 4.15%

* PAT of Rs 0.62 Cr, YoY growth of 51.99 %

* PAT Margin of 2.39%, YoY growth of 32 Bps

H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 51.73 Cr, YoY growth of 26.65%

* EBITDA of Rs 2.08 Cr, YoY growth of 24.97%

* EBITDA Margin of 4.02%,

* PAT of Rs 1.28 Cr, YoY growth of 58.59%

* PAT Margin of 2.47%, YoY growth of 50 Bps

Commenting on the Financial performance Jasjot Singh, Managing Director of Ajooni Biotech Limited said, " As we review our performance for the second quarter of FY25, I am pleased to report that Ajooni Biotech continues to demonstrate strong growth and operational excellence. Our total revenues rose by an impressive 31.69% year-on-year to Rs26.03 crore, with EBITDA improving by 16.54% and net profit surging by nearly 52%. These results are a testament to our strategic focus on quality and expansion.

The recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification awarded to our mineral mixture product underscores our commitment to quality and safety in the agricultural sector. This milestone enhances our reputation and aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality solutions to the market.

Additionally, our entry into the high-margin B2C segment in Gujarat for pure vegetarian cattle feed represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy. This move allows us to serve a new consumer base while enhancing profitability. Moreover, securing a prestigious order valued at Rs4.95 crore and repeat order from a leading dairy supplier in Asia highlights the trust our clients place in our offerings.

We remain focused on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency, confident that these pillars will drive sustained growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to building on this momentum in the quarters to come."

Key Highlights For Q2 FY25

* Ajooni has been awarded the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its mineral mixture product. This achievement highlights the company's unwavering commitment to delivering premium quality products in the agricultural sector.

* Company has entered in High Margin B2C Gujarat market for supply of Pure Veg Cattle feed.

* Company has received significant prestigious order valued at Rs 4.95 crores and repeat order from one of the largest dairy suppliers in Asia and among the top 10 in India.

